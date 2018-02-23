Caligula Overdose Trailer Shows Off Remade Characters and Visuals

FuRyu has released a brand new trailer today for their upcoming title Caligula Overdose. The game, which is coming to PlayStation 4 in May, is a remake of the original The Caligula Effect that was released for PlayStation Vita in 2016. You can check out the new trailer for the game below.

While the trailer doesn’t really give away much in terms of gameplay, it does give us a good look at the updated visuals of the title while also reintroducing us to the characters. According to FuRyu, the graphics for the game are being redone with Unreal Engine 4, which will result in a more refined UI and better accessibility.

For more on the upcoming remake, make sure to check out some of what’s coming to it below:

New characters will be also added in Caligula Overdose. The Go-Home Club gets two new members: Ayana Amamoto (voiced by Maria Naganawa) and Eiji Biwasaka (voiced by Kenji Akabane), while two new Ostinato Musicians are also introduced: Kuchinashi (composer Pinokiopi) and Stork (composer DECO*27). And finally, Caligula Overdose will also offer a new choice to have a female protagonist who will be voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro. There will also be a limited edition of Caligula Overdose that includes the following: Caligula Overdose special album CD that adds 10 new songs including the new theme song Special Booklet containing short stories and interviews with composers DLC code of casual clothing for Go-Home Club members Ticket to participate in a Caligula special event that will be held in Japan

Caligula Overdose will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on May 17, 2018. As this news is still very fresh even in Japan, there is no announcement on whether this remake will be localized to the West as of yet.