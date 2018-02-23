New Little Nightmares DLC, The Residence, is Out Now on PlayStation 4

Bandai Namco has announced today that the three-part DLC series for Little Nightmares, Secrets of the Maw, continues today with the launch of The Residence. The Residence will still star The Runaway Kid and will pit him against the mysterious Lady. The DLC is available now on the PlayStation Network and is part of the Expansion Pass for Little Nightmares. You can check out a brief trailer for it below.

Judging from the trailer, it seems like players might finally learn more about the mysterious Lady that’s inhabited the game, as you venture into her private residence. Of course, you’ll only be armed with a flashlight, so you’ll once again have to make due with hiding and solving puzzles to get away. Thanks to the trailer, we also get a glimpse of what seems to be new enemies that players will have to avoid, so if you’ve got the Expansion Pass to Little Nightmares, make sure to jump into the DLC now.T

For more on the upcoming DLC, check out below:

The Runaway Kid is not out of trouble yet as he enters the Lady’s private residence. Escaping the shadow enemies summoned by The Lady and solving deadly puzzles will be the only way to survive this luxurious house of dread. Armed only with his flashlight The Kid will have to repel the nightmarish illusions and dodge the traps set in the twisted library. As he walks to meet his fate, The Kid will shed light on the darkest secrets of The Maw…

Little Nightmares is now available.