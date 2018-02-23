PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

See Ken Griffey Jr. and Aaron Judge Compete in MLB The Show 18

February 23, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

MLB the Show 18 Ken Griffey Jr. vs Aaron Judge

MLB The Show 18 is shaping up to be a big year for Sony’s yearly baseball game. The game will feature a revamped Road to the Show mode, a “major gameplay engine tune up,” and a new player tagging system. The game itself looks quite impressive, and there are over 1,000 new gameplay animations that’ll be in the March 27, 2018 release. Now Sony has released a new video showing off last year’s cover star, the legendary Ken Griffey Jr., taking on this year’s centerpiece: Aaron Judge.

Check out the new MLB The Show 18 Ken Griffey Jr. vs Aaron Judge video below:

Here’s what Sony had to announce about the upcoming MLB The Show 18 features (via the PlayStation Blog):

This year we’re bringing back Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Battle Royale, Conquest, and Franchise Mode, and will have a major gameplay engine tune up among other features.

Baseball is a game of details. At its core there’s pitching, hitting, catching, throwing, and tagging. All of those areas of the game have received major development resources this year. Below are a few changes we’ve revealed in our trailer:

  • Expansion of Road to the Show
  • Dynamic crowds like Judge’s Chambers
  • New unique home run celebrations
  • Revamped hitting engine with improved physics
  • Rewritten player tagging system
  • Over 1,000 new gameplay animations
  • More legends

Sony also recently unveiled several preorder bonuses:

RetailerPre-order Items
PS Store
  • Early Access starting March 23
  • 10 Standard Packs
  • 1 Legend Card
  • 5,000 Stubs
  • Instant Reward | Aaron Judge Rookie Flashback Card for MLB The Show 17
GameStop / EB Games
  • Early Access starting March 23
  • 10 Standard Packs
  • + additional 5 Standard Packs
  • 1 Legend Card
Target (US), Best Buy (US and Canada), Walmart (US)
  • Early Access starting March 23
  • 10 Standard Packs
  • 1 Legend Card

MLB The Show 18 releases March 27, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.

