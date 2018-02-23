PSLS  •  News  •  PlayStation VR: News, Rumors, Specs  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Moss Trophies Include a Platinum, View the Full List

February 23, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Moss trophies

One of the most anticipated PlayStation VR games will release next week. That’s Moss, the PSVR game starring a cute mouse named Quill. Now we know a bit more about the virtual reality title since its trophy list has gone live. It’ll feature a Platinum trophy, and it looks to be pretty challenging to get.

Check out the complete list of Moss trophies below:

Platinum

  • Together We’re Twofold
    Collect all other Moss Trophies.

Gold

  • What Remains of Power
    Collect all of the Relic Dust.
  • An Unlikely Hero
    Defeat the serpent Sarffog.
  • A Forged Maestro
    Destroy two or more Screecher enemies with a controlled Ticker.
  • Protector of the Realm
    Rescue Argus without a single death.
  • The Author’s Plan
    Collect all of the forgotten fragments.
  • A Promising Beginning
    Finish the first book of Moss.

Silver

  • Clever Shooting
    Destroy a Forged enemy with a controlled Scorcher.
  • A Sacred Oath
    Light the torches of the Knights of the Sun.
  • Thorn in Our Side
    Guide Quill to destroy multiple thorn patches.
  • Hedge Knight
    Use Quill’s sword to cut down a lot of grass.
  • Ghostface Crushah
    Use you power as a Reader to break many objects.
  • Dust Collector II
    Collect a large amount of Relic Dust.
  • Creative Cliffhanger
    Find a low-hanging path to the town pub.
  • Battle for Control
    Take control over many Forged enemies.

Bronze

  • The Ascent
    Climb to the castle bridge alongside Quill.
  • The Abandoned City
    Enter the Abandoned City alongside Quill.
  • Namelhook Mining Co.
    Enter the Namelhook Mining cave alongside Quill.
  • The Mire Temple
    Enter the Mire Temple alongside Quill.
  • The Impassable Mire
    Follow the Starthing and Quill into the impassable Mire.
  • The Clearing
    Enter the Clearing alongside Quill.
  • An Arcane Key
    Unlock the path to the Mire Temple’s altar room.
  • Tools of the Enemy
    Use a Screecher to unlock the path forward.
  • Idiurus Macrotis
    Destroy a Forged enemy with an aerial attack.
  • I’m not scared!
    Startle Quill from behind.
  • Nice work, friend!
    Give Quill a high five.
  • Don’t Pet the Animals
    Annoy Quill by delaying the adventure.
  • The First Trial
    Defeat the Screechers first encountered in the Mire.
  • Thank you.
    Use your power as a Reader to heal Quill for the first time.
  • A Fragment of Fate
    Discover your first forgotten fragment.
  • Dust Collector I
    Collect a small amount of Relic Dust.
  • Pub Smash!
    Break everything within the town pub that can be broken.

Moss releases on February 27, 2018 for PlayStation VR.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

