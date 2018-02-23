Moss Trophies Include a Platinum, View the Full List

One of the most anticipated PlayStation VR games will release next week. That’s Moss, the PSVR game starring a cute mouse named Quill. Now we know a bit more about the virtual reality title since its trophy list has gone live. It’ll feature a Platinum trophy, and it looks to be pretty challenging to get.

Check out the complete list of Moss trophies below:

Platinum Together We’re Twofold

Collect all other Moss Trophies. Gold What Remains of Power

Collect all of the Relic Dust.

Defeat the serpent Sarffog.

Destroy two or more Screecher enemies with a controlled Ticker.

Destroy two or more Screecher enemies with a controlled Ticker. Protector of the Realm

Rescue Argus without a single death.

Collect all of the forgotten fragments.

Finish the first book of Moss. Silver Clever Shooting

Destroy a Forged enemy with a controlled Scorcher.

Light the torches of the Knights of the Sun.

Guide Quill to destroy multiple thorn patches.

Use Quill’s sword to cut down a lot of grass.

Use you power as a Reader to break many objects.

Collect a large amount of Relic Dust.

Find a low-hanging path to the town pub.

Take control over many Forged enemies. Bronze The Ascent

Climb to the castle bridge alongside Quill.

Enter the Abandoned City alongside Quill.

Enter the Namelhook Mining cave alongside Quill.

Enter the Mire Temple alongside Quill.

Follow the Starthing and Quill into the impassable Mire.

Enter the Clearing alongside Quill.

Unlock the path to the Mire Temple’s altar room.

Use a Screecher to unlock the path forward.

Destroy a Forged enemy with an aerial attack.

Startle Quill from behind.

Give Quill a high five.

Annoy Quill by delaying the adventure.

Defeat the Screechers first encountered in the Mire.

Defeat the Screechers first encountered in the Mire. Thank you.

Use your power as a Reader to heal Quill for the first time.

Discover your first forgotten fragment.

Collect a small amount of Relic Dust.

Break everything within the town pub that can be broken.

Moss releases on February 27, 2018 for PlayStation VR.

[Source: PSN Profiles]