Moss Trophies Include a Platinum, View the Full List
One of the most anticipated PlayStation VR games will release next week. That’s Moss, the PSVR game starring a cute mouse named Quill. Now we know a bit more about the virtual reality title since its trophy list has gone live. It’ll feature a Platinum trophy, and it looks to be pretty challenging to get.
Check out the complete list of Moss trophies below:
Platinum
- Together We’re Twofold
Collect all other Moss Trophies.
Gold
- What Remains of Power
Collect all of the Relic Dust.
- An Unlikely Hero
Defeat the serpent Sarffog.
- A Forged Maestro
Destroy two or more Screecher enemies with a controlled Ticker.
- Protector of the Realm
Rescue Argus without a single death.
- The Author’s Plan
Collect all of the forgotten fragments.
- A Promising Beginning
Finish the first book of Moss.
Silver
- Clever Shooting
Destroy a Forged enemy with a controlled Scorcher.
- A Sacred Oath
Light the torches of the Knights of the Sun.
- Thorn in Our Side
Guide Quill to destroy multiple thorn patches.
- Hedge Knight
Use Quill’s sword to cut down a lot of grass.
- Ghostface Crushah
Use you power as a Reader to break many objects.
- Dust Collector II
Collect a large amount of Relic Dust.
- Creative Cliffhanger
Find a low-hanging path to the town pub.
- Battle for Control
Take control over many Forged enemies.
Bronze
- The Ascent
Climb to the castle bridge alongside Quill.
- The Abandoned City
Enter the Abandoned City alongside Quill.
- Namelhook Mining Co.
Enter the Namelhook Mining cave alongside Quill.
- The Mire Temple
Enter the Mire Temple alongside Quill.
- The Impassable Mire
Follow the Starthing and Quill into the impassable Mire.
- The Clearing
Enter the Clearing alongside Quill.
- An Arcane Key
Unlock the path to the Mire Temple’s altar room.
- Tools of the Enemy
Use a Screecher to unlock the path forward.
- Idiurus Macrotis
Destroy a Forged enemy with an aerial attack.
- I’m not scared!
Startle Quill from behind.
- Nice work, friend!
Give Quill a high five.
- Don’t Pet the Animals
Annoy Quill by delaying the adventure.
- The First Trial
Defeat the Screechers first encountered in the Mire.
- Thank you.
Use your power as a Reader to heal Quill for the first time.
- A Fragment of Fate
Discover your first forgotten fragment.
- Dust Collector I
Collect a small amount of Relic Dust.
- Pub Smash!
Break everything within the town pub that can be broken.
Moss releases on February 27, 2018 for PlayStation VR.
[Source: PSN Profiles]