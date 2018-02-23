Neil Druckmann Details Uncharted 4 Cut Content

As planned, Neil Druckmann gave a speech at D.I.C.E. 2018 today. The creative mind behind The Last of Us had interesting things to say about his last major game: 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Druckmann detailed several of the scenes that were cut from the game.

One such scene was a romantic scene between Nate and Elena where they danced. Naughty Dog couldn’t figure out a good way to make the scene work, though, and that scene wound up morphing into the now famous Crash Bandicoot scene (which started off as a joke, but became reality after they got the okay on the inclusion late in development). Sometimes cut scenes can turn out for the best.

Other Uncharted 4 cut content Druckmann discussed included a flashback sword fight. This would’ve occured in the manor, and was meant to be a tutorial for the game’s final boss encounter. It wound up getting scrapped, which meant that players didn’t get to really learn the sword combat until the end of the adventure game.

For even more on Nathan Drake’s latest adventure, read Chandler Wood’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End review. Here’s a snippet:

A good series should end on a high note. Naughty Dog could beat the series into perpetuity, but they chose to close this chapter of their story at a high point and allow themselves and players to move on. In some ways it feels like I’m playing Uncharted for the first time again, living that sense of incredulity and adventure as we join Nathan Drake and his charming half-tuck for one final adventure rooted in love and sacrifice. It’s a bittersweet feeling, but they’ve gone all in to make sure that A Thief’s End is the Uncharted finale that the fans deserve.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is available now exclusively on PlayStation 4.

[Source: IGN]