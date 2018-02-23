One Netflix Show Has Been an Inspiration for The Last of Us: Part II

As planned, Neil Druckmann gave a speech at D.I.C.E. 2018 today. The creative mind behind Uncharted 4 had interesting things to say about his upcoming project: The Last of UsL Part II. Druckmann detailed one specific inspiration for the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Druckmann revealed that a Netflix show called The End of the F***king World has impacted development. “[The show is] so well written and acted and quirky, and has been totally inspiring for some of the stuff we’re doing in.” He then clarified that he meant it was an inspiration in terms of dialogue, rather than story or gameplay.

One of the things that the original The Last of Us was praised for was its character-driven story between Joel and Ellie, and Druckmann gave some information on how that came to be as well. He cited the film Children of Men as a story that managed to tell an intimate story despite not being in a traditional grounded setting.

In case you missed it, check out the Paris Games Week 2017 The Last of Us Part II trailer. Here are some additional details on the divisive trailer:

This trailer shows a very dark new world, highlighting that the human element seems to be far more dangerous than the infected, which weren’t shown until the very end of the trailer. A seemingly religious cult is tortutring and killing those who they deem to be “apostate,” going as far as to hang some of them while cutting into their stomachs and breaking another girl’s arm with a hammer. The trailer doesn’t show Joel or Ellie, but Neil Druckman is remaining silently coy on the who, what, where, and when of the characters featured. In the interview below, Neil Druckman talks about how The Last of Us Part II will use a further evolved engine that is the next iteration beyond Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Druckman also talks about how The Last of Us is an ensemble story about many characters and this world that they live in, and the trailer above gives a glimpse into the kind of story that they are looking to tell with this follow up to The Last of Us.

The Last of Us Part II is currently in development exclusively for PlayStation 4.

[Source: IGN]