PAW Patrol Game Coming to PlayStation 4 Later This Year

Video game publisher Outright Games has announced today that its partnered with Nickelodeon to release a new game based on the hit animated series PAW Patrol. The game, titled PAW Patrol: On a Roll, will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime this fall.

According to Outright Games, PAW Patrol: On a Roll will have players join Ryder and all eight PAW Patrol Pups for 16 rescue missions. Each pup will have their own unique ability to rescue friends and keep their community safe, and the game will feature eight locations across Adventure Bay.

For those who don’t know, PAW Patrol centers around a pack of rescue puppies – Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest, and Tracker – who are all led by the tech-savvy Ryder. The show has been one of Nickelodeon’s most popular, especially amongst the preschool crowd, who its geared towards. “PAW Patrol is a series the entire family can enjoy, so we are creating a video game that children and parents can have fun playing together,” shares Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “We are excited to reveal more about the action-packed features in the coming months, so stay tuned!”

For more information on the upcoming game, check out a brief description of it below:

In Outright Games’ PAW Patrol: On a Roll, players join Ryder and all eight PAW Patrol Pups for 16 exciting rescue missions. Help each pup use their unique abilities to rescue friends and keep their community safe. Jump into eight awesome Adventure Bay locations, including Farmer Yumi’s Farm, Jake’s Mountain, a desert canyon, under the waves, and more. The game’s fun puzzle-platforming action is “PAW-fect” for kids of all ages.

PAW Patrol: On a Roll will launch sometime in September 2018.