Play as a Giant, Clumsy Robot in Jettomero: Hero of the Universe, Out Next Week on PS4

After being available on PC for some time, Ghost Times Games has revealed a brand new trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 4 version of Jettomero: Hero of the Universe. The game puts players in the shoes of a clumsy, human-loving robot named Jettomero, and it launches on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. You can check out the trailer for the game below to see some robotic chaos.

While Jettomero may seem like a huge, destructive robot that wants to knock over buildings, he actually wants to save the humans. The games universe is procedurally generated, and players can fly through space to explore different planets while trying your best not to destroy everything in your path.

For more on the game, check out some of the features for it below:

Play as Jettomero, a giant, indestructible, and incredibly clumsy robot determined to save the human race. Explore a procedurally generated universe by flying through space and landing on planets while trying not to destroy everything in your path. Relax as you blast through the cosmos on a hero’s uncertain quest. Will you ever save the humans? Jettomero offers a unique and charming experience for players of all backgrounds. – Unlock backstory to learn the origin of Jettomero.

– Drift from planet to planet while enjoying the original mesmerizing down-tempo sci-fi soundtrack.

– Discover secrets and collect new parts to dress up your hero.

– Frame and capture the universe in photo mode using stylized filters in the game’s vibrant comic-like world.

Jettomero: Hero of the Universe will release on February 27, 2018.