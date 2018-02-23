PSLS  •  News

Latest Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Trailer Highlights Aigis’ Dance Moves

February 23, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Persona 3 Dancing Moon Night Aigis Trailer

Atlus just released a new trailer for their upcoming PlayStation 4 and Vita rhythm game Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night. The minute-long video focuses on one of the game’s characters: the always cool Aigis. Give the video a watch to see how the Persona 3 cast member looks when dancing. Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Check out the newly released Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night Aigis trailer below:

View the Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night tracklist below:

  • Brand New Days (Yuyoyuppe Remix)
  • Mass Destruction
  • When The Moon’s Reaching Out Stars (Hideki Naganuma Remix)
  • Want to be Close (ATOLS Remix)
  • Shinsou Shinri (Lotus Juice Remix)
  • Deep Breath Deep Breath (Yuu Miyake Remix)
  • Soul Phrase
  • Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA”
  • Burn My Dread (Novoiski Remix)
  • When the Moon’s Reaching Out Stars
  • Time (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
  • Wiping All Out (Atlus Kozuka Remix)
  • A Way of Life (Atlus Kitajoh Remix)
  • Heartful Cry (Atlus Konishi Remix)
  • Light the Fire Up in the Night “KAGEJIKAN” + “MAYONAKA” (sasakure.UK Remix)
  • Mass Destruction (Tetsuya Kobayashi Remix)
  • Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (T.Komine Remix)
  • Burn My Dread
  • Subete no Hito no Tamashii no Tatakai (Daisuke Asakura Remix)
  • Kimi no Kioku (Atlus Meguro Remix)
  • Our Moment
  • Moonlight Serendipity
  • Mass Destruction (Persona Music FES 2013)
  • Burn My Dread -Last Battle-
  • Brand New Days

Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night will release May 24, 2018 in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

If you’re interested in importing the rhythm game, you can do so over at Play-Asia (PlayStation 4 version, PlayStation Vita). Use the code “PSLIFE” to save $3 on your order.

