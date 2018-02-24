Latest Call of Duty: WWII Patch Includes Weapon Tuning and ADS Changes

Sledgehammer Games has rolled out a new update for Call of Duty: WWII, which includes weapon tuning and ADS/Sprint Time changes. Check out the patch notes below:

ADS TRANSITION TIMES/ADS FROM SPRINT TIMES/ADS SPRINT OUT TIMES: SMGs Buffed base ADS times and buffed ADS in from sprint times (ADS sprint out times match ADS from sprint times) Rifles Buffed base ADS transition times, but not ADS from sprint times/ADS sprint out times, in an effort to maintain a difference between the SMG and AR class playstyles Snipers: Kar98k and M1903 Nerfed ADS transition times (a slight quickscoping nerf) LMGs Buffed base ADS times Note: Base ADS times for SMGs are faster than Rifles, and Rifles are faster than LMGs. In other words, there is now more of a distinction between class playstyles. WEAPONS: MP-40 Buffed recoil in an effort to have a more competitive SMG on par with the PPSh-41 FG 42 Nerfed fire rate so that the damage output is more in line with other weapons in its class SVT-40 Buffed recoil in an effort to make it more manageable to shoot down range and give a better contrast to the M1 Garand

Nerfed hip spread to match the M1 Garand’s in an effort to decrease the ability to quickly kill opponents at closer ranges M1A1 Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly slower than the Gewehr 43) Gewehr 43 Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly faster than M1A1)

Buffed recoil (closer to that of M1A1)

Buffed clip size to be 12 rounds per clip instead of 10 M30 Luftwaffe Drilling Buffed damage per pellet to be on par with the recent Sawed-Off Shotgun changes so that this shotgun now has a more automatic 2-shot kill and a slightly more forgiving one-shot kill

Buffed shotgun damage range, so that it’s now more feasible to finish off an opponent who didn’t die from a rifle bullet

Buffed ADS spread to allow for greater accuracy when shooting enemies that are outside of the obvious shotgun range (while ADS) Toggle Action Buffed clip size to be 8 shots per clip instead of 6 in an effort to allow players to have more success with this weapon

Nerfed ADS spread to be on par with other shotguns (besides the M30)

Sledgehammer is also running a Triple Double weekend. From now until Monday, 10AM PT, Call of Duty: WWII players can earn 2XP, 2DivisionXP, and 2WeaponXP.

