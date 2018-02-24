PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Latest Call of Duty: WWII Patch Includes Weapon Tuning and ADS Changes

February 24, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

cod ww2 update

Sledgehammer Games has rolled out a new update for Call of Duty: WWII, which includes weapon tuning and ADS/Sprint Time changes. Check out the patch notes below:

ADS TRANSITION TIMES/ADS FROM SPRINT TIMES/ADS SPRINT OUT TIMES:

SMGs

  • Buffed base ADS times and buffed ADS in from sprint times (ADS sprint out times match ADS from sprint times)

Rifles

  • Buffed base ADS transition times, but not ADS from sprint times/ADS sprint out times, in an effort to maintain a difference between the SMG and AR class playstyles

Snipers: Kar98k and M1903

  • Nerfed ADS transition times (a slight quickscoping nerf)

LMGs

  • Buffed base ADS times

Note: Base ADS times for SMGs are faster than Rifles, and Rifles are faster than LMGs. In other words, there is now more of a distinction between class playstyles.

WEAPONS:

MP-40

  • Buffed recoil in an effort to have a more competitive SMG on par with the PPSh-41

FG 42

  • Nerfed fire rate so that the damage output is more in line with other weapons in its class

SVT-40

  • Buffed recoil in an effort to make it more manageable to shoot down range and give a better contrast to the M1 Garand
  • Nerfed hip spread to match the M1 Garand’s in an effort to decrease the ability to quickly kill opponents at closer ranges

M1A1

  • Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly slower than the Gewehr 43)

Gewehr 43

  • Buffed fire rate in an effort to make it a more competitive choice amongst the other rifles (still slightly faster than M1A1)
  • Buffed recoil (closer to that of M1A1)
  • Buffed clip size to be 12 rounds per clip instead of 10

M30 Luftwaffe Drilling

  • Buffed damage per pellet to be on par with the recent Sawed-Off Shotgun changes so that this shotgun now has a more automatic 2-shot kill and a slightly more forgiving one-shot kill
  • Buffed shotgun damage range, so that it’s now more feasible to finish off an opponent who didn’t die from a rifle bullet
  • Buffed ADS spread to allow for greater accuracy when shooting enemies that are outside of the obvious shotgun range (while ADS)

Toggle Action

  • Buffed clip size to be 8 shots per clip instead of 6 in an effort to allow players to have more success with this weapon
  • Nerfed ADS spread to be on par with other shotguns (besides the M30)

Sledgehammer is also running a Triple Double weekend. From now until Monday, 10AM PT, Call of Duty: WWII players can earn 2XP, 2DivisionXP, and 2WeaponXP.

[Source: Reddit]

