Here’s the Full List of 21st Annual D.I.C.E Awards Winners

February 24, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

The full list of 21st Annual D.I.C.E Awards winners has been released, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild cleaning house. The Nintendo title won four awards including the prestigious ‘Game of the Year.’

Other winners include Horizon Zero Dawn, NieR Automata, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

Here’s the complete list:

Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

  • Publisher: Oculus Studios
  • Developer: Ready At Dawn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

  • Publisher: Oculus Studios
  • Developer: Ready At Dawn

Mobile Game of the Year

Fire Emblem Heroes

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS and Nintendo

Handheld Game of the Year

Metroid: Samus Returns

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: MercurySteam and Nintendo

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Snipperclips

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: SFB Games

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

  • Publisher: Bluehole
  • Developer: PUBG Corporation

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

  • Publisher: Ubisoft Entertainment
  • Developer: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 18

  • Publisher: Electronic Arts
  • Developer: Electronic Arts

Role-Playing Game of the Year

NierR: Automata

  • Publisher: Square Enix
  • Developer: PlatinumGames

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

Fighting Game of the Year

Injustice 2

  • Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: NetherRealm Studios

Family Game of the Year

Snipperclips

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: SFB Games

Adventure Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

Action Game of the Year

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

  • Publisher: Bluehole
  • Developer: PUBG Corporation

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: Guerrilla Games

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Horizon Zero Dawn

  • Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Developer: Guerrilla Games

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Super Mario Odyssey

  • Publisher: Nintendo
  • Developer: Nintendo

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Cuphead

  • Publisher: StudioMDHR
  • Developer: StudioMDHR

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua

  • Publisher: Ninja Theory
  • Developer: Ninja Theory

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Cuphead

  • Publisher: StudioMDHR
  • Developer: StudioMDHR

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead

  • Publisher: StudioMDHR
  • Developer: StudioMDHR

Congratulations to all the winners!

