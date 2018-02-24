Here’s the Full List of 21st Annual D.I.C.E Awards Winners
The full list of 21st Annual D.I.C.E Awards winners has been released, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild cleaning house. The Nintendo title won four awards including the prestigious ‘Game of the Year.’
Other winners include Horizon Zero Dawn, NieR Automata, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.
Here’s the complete list:
Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Publisher: Oculus Studios
- Developer: Ready At Dawn
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Publisher: Oculus Studios
- Developer: Ready At Dawn
Mobile Game of the Year
Fire Emblem Heroes
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS and Nintendo
Handheld Game of the Year
Metroid: Samus Returns
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: MercurySteam and Nintendo
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
Snipperclips
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: SFB Games
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Publisher: Bluehole
- Developer: PUBG Corporation
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Publisher: Ubisoft Entertainment
- Developer: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris
Sports Game of the Year
FIFA 18
- Publisher: Electronic Arts
- Developer: Electronic Arts
Role-Playing Game of the Year
NierR: Automata
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: PlatinumGames
Racing Game of the Year
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Fighting Game of the Year
Injustice 2
- Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: NetherRealm Studios
Family Game of the Year
Snipperclips
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: SFB Games
Adventure Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Action Game of the Year
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Publisher: Bluehole
- Developer: PUBG Corporation
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Horizon Zero Dawn
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Guerrilla Games
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Horizon Zero Dawn
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Guerrilla Games
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
Super Mario Odyssey
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Cuphead
- Publisher: StudioMDHR
- Developer: StudioMDHR
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua
- Publisher: Ninja Theory
- Developer: Ninja Theory
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Cuphead
- Publisher: StudioMDHR
- Developer: StudioMDHR
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Cuphead
- Publisher: StudioMDHR
- Developer: StudioMDHR
Congratulations to all the winners!