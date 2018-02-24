Here’s the Full List of 21st Annual D.I.C.E Awards Winners

The full list of 21st Annual D.I.C.E Awards winners has been released, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild cleaning house. The Nintendo title won four awards including the prestigious ‘Game of the Year.’

Other winners include Horizon Zero Dawn, NieR Automata, and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

Here’s the complete list:

Game of the Year The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo Outstanding Achievement in Game Design The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo Immersive Reality Technical Achievement Lone Echo/Echo Arena Publisher: Oculus Studios

Developer: Ready At Dawn Immersive Reality Game of the Year Lone Echo/Echo Arena Publisher: Oculus Studios

Developer: Ready At Dawn Mobile Game of the Year Fire Emblem Heroes Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS and Nintendo Handheld Game of the Year Metroid: Samus Returns Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: MercurySteam and Nintendo D.I.C.E. Sprite Award Snipperclips Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: SFB Games Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Publisher: Bluehole

Developer: PUBG Corporation Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Publisher: Ubisoft Entertainment

Developer: Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Paris Sports Game of the Year FIFA 18 Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developer: Electronic Arts Role-Playing Game of the Year NierR: Automata Publisher: Square Enix

Developer: PlatinumGames Racing Game of the Year Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo Fighting Game of the Year Injustice 2 Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Developer: NetherRealm Studios Family Game of the Year Snipperclips Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: SFB Games Adventure Game of the Year The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo Action Game of the Year PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Publisher: Bluehole

Developer: PUBG Corporation Outstanding Technical Achievement Horizon Zero Dawn Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla Games Outstanding Achievement in Story Horizon Zero Dawn Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Developer: Guerrilla Games Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design Super Mario Odyssey Publisher: Nintendo

Developer: Nintendo Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition Cuphead Publisher: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR Outstanding Achievement in Character Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua Publisher: Ninja Theory

Developer: Ninja Theory Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction Cuphead Publisher: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR Outstanding Achievement in Animation Cuphead Publisher: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR

Congratulations to all the winners!