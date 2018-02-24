Fear Effect Sedna Comes With a Platinum Trophy, Out March 6

The Sushee-developed Square Enix Collective title, Fear Effect Sedna, will come with 25 trophies including Platinum when it releases on March 6, the studio has announced.

A sequel to 2000’s PlayStation One game, Fear Effect, Sedna is a Kickstarter-funded indie project unlike its predecessors. If you haven’t already, check out the latest trailer above.

For those who are unsure of where the game stands in the series, here’s a description:

Be part of a new Fear Effect adventure with Fear Effect Sedna, a new episode in the series that takes place four years after the events in Fear Effect 1! Things have changed for the team. Hana, freed from the Triad, lives with Rain in Hong Kong and works as an occasional mercenary, while Deke has grown apart from them since Glas returned to the US. Hana accepts a small mission for a shadowy organization asking for her services. Her target: a mysterious ancient statuette held by the ambassador of China in France. She sees it as a good opportunity to visit her birthplace… But this ‘easy’ mission is about to lead Hana to something bigger than expected. Meanwhile Glas is approached by a client who catches his attention and piques his interest, enough that Glas sets out for Greenland.

Sushee has also been given the rights to remake the original, which will release sometime this year.

Fear Effect Sedna will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Sushee Games (Twitter)]