Final Fantasy XV Will Receive Four New Episode DLCs by 2019

Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata has revealed in a series of interviews with Japanese publications that the game is set to receive four new episode DLCs by 2019.

Although Tabata’s original plan was to release three new episodes within 2018, he’s told Famitsu and 4Gamer that he wants to complete the Final Fantasy XV universe within a reasonable time frame but without having to worry about releasing all the additional content this year.

Here are some highlights from his interviews (translation courtesy of Gematsu), which also reveal that the game has sold over 7 million copies worldwide:

4Gamer.net‘s interview:

Based on the user survey put out, the average satisfaction rate of the scenario as a whole was 62.4 percent, so Tabata thought it was necessary to ensure a suitable development period for the upcoming downloadable content without being concerned about releasing them in 2018. For that reason, the content will likely spill into 2019.

The downloadable content planned from this point on is being made with the mindset of completing the “Final Fantasy XV Universe” (the general term for the main game and its related works). For that reason, they are laying the content out as an “additional series” rather than “additional content.”

Famitsu‘s interview:

Tabata does not think users want them to fill in the gaps of the main story anymore, and since Final Fantasy XV cannot be completed even on the creative side, new developments different from the current Episode add-ons are being considered.

The first new Episode add-on will be “Episode Ardyn,” which was the one most requested in the user survey. After that, there may even be an “Episode Luna,” as Tabata mentioned during the “Active Time Report” official news broadcast.

Including “Episode Ardyn,” four new “Episodes” are being produced into 2019.

Regarding original elements in Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, Tabata could not say anything at the moment, but there are mods and multiplayer quests may be improved. However, there are no differences in the story.

Total worldwide sales for Final Fantasy XV have topped seven million.

