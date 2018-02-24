PSA: GameStop Running ‘PRO DAY’ Sale Today, Check Out the Deals

GameStop is hosting a PRO DAY Sale today for PowerUp Rewards Pro and Elite Pro members. Additionally, the retailer will be running a two-week tax refund sale event, offering discounts on a variety of video games, consoles, accessories, toys, and apparel.

Here are some of the deals:

Hardware (offers valid on PRO DAY & throughout refund sale, unless otherwise stated)

Nintendo Switch in stock at GameStop stores nationwide and on GameStop.com

Get a black wireless controller and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with the purchase of a new Xbox One X ($89.99 value–free PUBG with purchase available on PRO DAY only, free wireless controller offered throughout refund sale)

Save $100 on PlayStation VR headset bundles (offer valid Feb. 24 – March 3)

Save $50 on all new Xbox One S consoles (offer valid Feb. 24 – March 3)

Pre-Owned & Trade

Up to 30% more credit when you trade games and accessories (PRO DAY)

Up to 30% off pre-owned games and accessories (PRO DAY)

Bonus coupon with purchase of a new Xbox One X – Buy 2 get 1 FREE on pre-owned Xbox One games (PRO DAY & refund sale)

Buy 2, get 1 FREE on pre-owned PS4 or Xbox One games with purchase of any pre-owned PlayStation 4 or Xbox One (refund sale)

Game Deals: PRO DAY & Refund Sale (Xbox One and PS4, unless otherwise states)

Assassin’s Creed Origins: $29.99

Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99

Call of Duty WWII: $39.99

Up to 75% off digital games from 2K

Game Deals: PRO DAY (Xbox One and PS4 formats, unless otherwise stated)

Save up to $30 on select Nintendo Switch games

Save up to 50% on the hottest games

Fallout 4 Game of the Year: $29.99

Madden 18: $24.99

NBA 2K18: $34.99

Destiny 2: $24.99

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered: $29.99

STAR WARS Battlefront II: $29.99

FIFA 18: $29.99

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $29.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $24.99

Elder Scrolls Skyrim Special Edition: $19.99

Game Deals: Refund Sale (Xbox One and PS4 formats, unless otherwise stated)

Save up to $30 on top titles

Games under $20

Fallout 4 Game of the Year: $39.99

NBA 2K18: $39.99

Destiny 2: $29.99

STAR WARS Battlefront II: $39.99

FIFA 18: $39.99

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus: $39.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.99

South Park The Fractured But Whole: $29.99

Up to 70% off Grand Theft Auto PC downloads

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel

Buy 2, get 1 FREE all POP! vinyl figures (PRO DAY)

Save 40% on board games, puzzles, drinkware, lighting and housewares (PRO DAY)

Save 40% on select figures and replicas (PRO DAY)

$5 or less on all clearance apparel and POP! vinyl (PRO DAY)

Buy 1, get 1 50% off POP! vinyl figures, t-shirts, hats and socks (refund sale)

Accessories

Save up to 25% on select Nintendo Switch accessories – controllers, charging docks, cases and more (PRO DAY)

Save $10 on 3-months of Xbox Live Gold (refund sale)

For the full lineup, check out the following pages: