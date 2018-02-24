Spike Chunsoft to Announce Four New Titles for Western Release at GDC

Spike Chunsoft has announced that it’ll be revealing four new video games for Western release during the upcoming Game Developers Conference. The company’s US and Japan teams will be hosting a livestream event on Friday, March 23 at 5pm PST, over on Twitch.

Those who tune in will get an exclusive first look at the yet-to-be-announced titles, and we’re told that special guests from the development teams will be in attendance as well.

In a press release, Spike Chunsoft wrote:

In celebration, several community giveaways will be held leading up to the Twitch stream. For details on how to win, log in and join the official Facebook event or follow official Instagram and Twitter. Spike Chunsoft, Inc. is also proud to announce the launch of its official website today! The new site, www.spike-chunsoft.com, will serve as the main hub for all things related to Spike Chunsoft in the West, including PC (Steam) and console releases.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Spike Chunsoft is the company behind award-winning Danganronpa, Mystery Dungeon, and Zero Escape among others.

GDC 2018 will take place from March 19 to 23 in San Francisco, CA. We’ll cover all the important announcements from the event so stay tuned.

What do our readers think Spike Chunsoft might be bringing West?