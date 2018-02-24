Valkyria Chronicles 4 Demo Coming to Japanese PSN Store

SEGA has today held a limited event in Tokyo where Japanese media and lucky users got an opportunity to try out the full version of Valkyria Chronicles 4 for a limited time. At this event, SEGA has also announced that a public demo for the game will be available at Japanese PSN Store on February 26.

An official Valkyria Chronicles 4 Twitter account, run by the game’s characters Nicola Greff and Kiara Rosino, has confirmed this news, and Kiara has the following to say in her tweet:

Kyahha! A demo is confirmed to be published! Furthermore isn’t 26th the day after tomorrow!? You must play this! #val4_PR #valkyria

Further reporting from Twitter users who won invitations to attend the event indicates that this demo lets you play Valkyria Chronicles 4 until Chapter 2, and you can also bring the save data to the full version which will be released next month in Japan. Some reports even indicate that there will be a mission available exclusively in this demo.

SEGA’s Valkyria Chronicles 4 will be released first in Japan for PlayStation 4 on March 21, 2018, with a Nintendo Switch version coming later. The Western release which also adds an Xbox One version still only has a release timeframe of 2018.

[Source: SEGA]