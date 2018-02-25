Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 Coming to Consoles Next Month

Big Ant Studios has announced that the next iteration of Casey Powell Lacrosse will release on March 13.

Featuring reworked controls and enhanced AI, the game will come with comprehensive player and team creators. In a press release, Big Ant offered the following details:

Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 includes a completely reworked series of faceoff, shot, stick and dodging controls. It also features enhanced AI that responds to the complex 6v6 tactics that you see when watching the sport on the television. New motion captured animations for everything from face offs and shooting to post-goal celebrations add further broadcast realism to the game. And, as with all Big Ant Studios games, Casey Powell Lacrosse 18 features comprehensive player and team creators, allowing you to put yourself and your local team right into the thick of the biggest Lacrosse competitions of all. New to Casey Powell Lacrosse 18, you’ll also be able to create stadia and logos, so you’ll be able to recreate your team’s sponsorship decals and their home ground. Casey Powell Lacrosse 18’s manual substitutions, enhanced shot selection options, and improved stick and body check balance all give lacrosse fans all the tools they need to play the game the way they would play the sport.

The game will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.