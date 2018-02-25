Warhorse Dev Says Kingdom Come: Deliverance Isn’t Competing With the Likes of Assassin’s Creed

Warhorse Studios’ Executive Producer Martin Klima has said that Kingdom Come: Deliverance isn’t competing with the likes of Assassin’s Creed or Middle-earth: Shadow of War, despite being labeled AAA by some publications.

In response to a community question, Klima said that he sees the game as a bridge between indie and AAA in that it’s “an indie game at heart” but with AAA visuals and production values. However, he says that Warhorse doesn’t have the resources to create games like Assassin’s Creed.

Klima further wrote:

The trend I see in ‘real’ AAA games, like the ones I mentioned above, is toward making games more and more forgiving, better suited to the most casual and absent-minded players; they are games that in effect are ‘playing themselves’. So, you have all those different markers, prompts and handy hints that you never have to think about what to do next. This is not entirely wrong. I can see why the companies that make these games take this approach and obviously there is a demand for it, as evidenced by the sales of these games. On the other hand, we see a trend among indie games that are both more original and less forgiving, but because of limited budgets they have to go for a format that is somewhat simpler to develop for, e.g. many of them are 2D platformers or top-down scrollers. KCD is an attempt of bridging the two: it is an indie game at heart – more hardcore, more demanding, more fierce – but with the visuals and production values of AAA game.

Klima went on to admit that he wishes Warhorse had more time to polish Kingdom Come: Deliverance before release. The action RPG released to overall positive reviews but faced criticism for numerous bugs and technical issues.

[Source: Warhorse Studios]