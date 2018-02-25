New Shenmue III Screenshots Show Some Familiar Faces

MAGIC Monaco 2018 is currently underway, and while it’s not the biggest gaming event, it’s bringing some new details on one heavily anticipated title. Ys Net was there to show off a batch of new Shenmue III screenshots. The four images show some familiar faces, and show the game’s current visual state.

View the new Shenmue III screenshots below:

For more on the 2018 release, here’s what creator Yu Suzuki said about changing up the series’ combat in the upcoming sequel:

Shenmue III developer Ys Net posted a new video on their Kickstarter page where director Yu Suzuki talked about the game’s development. He reflected on the past two years of development, gave updates on characters and voice acting, and talked about his plans to overhaul the combat. It seems development is coming to a head, which is good considering the game is supposed to release later this year. “I want to do something a little different with the battles,” revealed Suzuki. “When it comes to fighting, there are things that I want to make my own, so I was thinking of doing things a bit different from last time. We have been running some tests, and well, it’s not a game like Virtua Fighter that is about timing. So, I hope it will take the form of a puzzle game that anyone can play with a strong emphasis on choreography.” He then went on to clarify what type of puzzles players may see. “[Battles] may be influenced by whether you pick up some item, and so on, incorporating more puzzle-type elements. That’s what I would like to do. And [quick time events], alongside some other things.”

Shenmue III is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and PC.