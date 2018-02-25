PSA: Overwatch Competitive Season 8 Ends Today

A heads-up for Overwatch players: the game’s competitive season 8 ends today at 4pm PT/9pm ET (12am UTC, February 26).

If you have completed your placement matches, you will receive a special spray and player icon, which will be automatically added to your account when you log in once the season ends. Top 500 players by platform and region are eligible to receive an additional player icon and animated spray.

Competitive Points will be awarded based on the maximum Skill Rating players achieve during the season. The breakdown is as follows:

SR 1-1499 (Bronze): 65 CP

SR 1500-1999 (Silver): 125 CP

SR 2000-2499 (Gold): 250 CP

SR 2500-2999 (Platinum): 500 CP

SR 3000-3499 (Diamond): 750 CP

SR 3500-3999 (Master): 1200 CP

SR 4000-5000 (Grandmaster): 1750 CP

Season 9 is currently scheduled to kick off three days later on Wednesday, February 28, at 4pm PT/9pm ET (12am UTC, March 1).

We’ll update our readers when it goes live. In the meantime, have some fun partaking in Overwatch‘s Lunar New Year event, which is scheduled to end on March 5. In case you missed it, Capture the Flag mode made a return in the Arcade with a new map, Ayutthaya (Thailand). Players can unlock over 50 new seasonal items via loot boxes, including legendary skins.

