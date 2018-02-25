PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: February 27, 2018 – Gravel Moss

While it’s a slow week in terms of big names, with De Blob 2 and Gravel being the big hitters, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to play. There’s a grand total of 14 PS4 new releases including some promising looking indie games. PlayStation VR also has a good week upcoming, with four new releases, while the Vita goes silent.

Check out the PS4 new releases, along with the PSVR:

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

PlayStation 4

PlayStation VR

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and/or Vita games you plan to pick up this week, and if you’re excited for any of this week’s digital releases. Also, be sure to check our release date pages for February and March in order to stay on top of the PS4 new releases.