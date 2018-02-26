Watch the Japanese Voice Actresses of Mikasa and Armin Play Attack on Titan 2

Koei Tecmo has uploaded the first of a new video series which is promoting their upcoming Attack on Titan 2 game in Japan. These videos feature Japanese seiyuus (voice actors/actresses) who voice characters in this game. Appearing in this video are Yui Ishikawa and Marina Inoue, the voice actresses who respectively voice Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert, with Koei Tecmo’s COO and Attack on Titan 2‘s producer Hisashi Koinuma supervising them.

In this first video, they are tasked to exterminate Titans, so they picked the powerful Mikasa in Another Mode. As Ishikawa and Inoue play the game and beat up the Titans, Koinuma informed to them a couple of new gameplay features that did not exist in the prequel game Wings of Freedom:

Hook Drive : Air jumping right before a Titan attack makes contact will result in an evasion.

You can land a powerful finishing blow when you use your omni-directional mobility gear to attack while successfully evading a Titan’s attack.

: Air jumping right before a Titan attack makes contact will result in an evasion. You can land a powerful finishing blow when you use your omni-directional mobility gear to attack while successfully evading a Titan’s attack. Sneak Attack: Hold target button to enter a telescopic view, will be able to take aim. Once your target is lined up, hit attack button to charge towards your prey at breakneck speed. Once in proximity, press attack button at just the right moment to unload an immensely damaging blow.

In the upcoming second video, the voice actresses will plan to create their own original characters to interact with Attack on Titan characters in the game. Koei Tecmo’s Attack on Titan 2 will be released earlier in Japan and Asia for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on March 15. North America and Europe will follow five days later on March 20, and the PlayStation Vita version will be replaced with an Xbox One release.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]