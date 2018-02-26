Dynasty Warriors 9 Has a New Title Update Patch to Version 1.04

Koei Tecmo has released a new title update patch to Dynasty Warriors 9 today, which upgrades the game to version 1.04. You can read the patch notes that have been posted by them right below to see what kinds of improvements have been made to the first ever open-world game in Dynasty Warriors series.

Eased the conditions for unlocking officers.

Eased conditions for sending letters from Hideaways.

Improved the movement of soldiers and officers during battle.

Adjusted the price of items.

Adjusted the positioning of clusters.

Added Watchtowers and Waymarks.

Adjusted the hit points of gates, weapons, and buildings.

Corrected an issue that occurred rarely in which parts of some models would break.

Corrected an issue in which unnatural weather occurrences would not revert to their original state.

Corrected an issue that occurred rarely in which floodgates could not be opened during chapter 4 – “Reclaim Xiapi.”

Corrected an issue concerning the display of some rivers.

Corrected a number of other minor issues.

The Japanese patch notes added more clarifications to some of the fixes mentioned above.

On the conditions for unlocking officers (playable characters), it specifies that clearing the tutorial will unlock officers from the respective kingdoms. This means clearing it as Liu Bei will instantly unlock Guan Yu and Zhang Fei. Likewise, Cao Cao will unlock Xiahou Dun and Xiahou Yuan, and Sun Jian unlocks Huang Gai, Cheng Pu, and Han Dang.

On sending letters from Hideaways, this update patch will now enable the player to send letters to officers who are participating in battles as well.

On the positioning of clusters, this patch will now make them respawn each time the player enters a new chapter.

Dynasty Warriors 9 has been released worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. You can also read our review of the PlayStation 4 version.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]