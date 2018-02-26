UK Sales Chart: FIFA 18 Tops the Charts Once Again

The UK sales chart for last week were made available today, and for the second week in a row, FIFA 18 has claimed its top spot on top of the chart. Grand Theft Auto V climbed back into the #2 spot, with Kingdom Come: Deliverance taking a tumble and falling out of the top 10 altogether. Monster Hunter: World retained its #4 spot, while Metal Gear Survive, Call of Duty: WWII, and EA Sports UFC 3 also remained in the top 10.

Here are the 20 best-selling games through retail stores in the UK for the week ending February 24, 2018, according to GfK Chart-Track:

FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII Monster Hunter: World EA Sports UFC 3 Metal Gear Survive Shadow of the Colossus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Odyssey Assassin’s Creed Origins Star Wars Battlefront II Kingdom Come: Deliverance Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6: Siege Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Rocket League: Collector’s Edition Fallout 4 Bayonetta 2 The Sims 4

For more on the best seller, make sure to check out our Shadow of the Colossus review:

FIFA 18 is an incredible football game that has something to offer every gamer. There’s a very human and relatable story to be found in Alex Hunter’s latest chapter, and those who just want polished gameplay will find just that in its many different modes. In addition, anyone who is a fan of the beautiful game will want to check out this year’s installment.

Let us know in the comment section below what you think of the latest UK sales chart.