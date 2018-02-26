Fighting Layer EX Will Launch Digitally Before June 2018

During a Twitch stream last night, Arika announced that Fighting Layer EX will launch digitally for PlayStation 4 before the end of June. According to the developers, the game will be out worldwide before then, so fans likely won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on the upcoming fighter. You can check out the full live stream below.

According to the stream, the standard version of the game will launch for $59.99 and include 15 Gougi decks with 12 characters. A “light” version of the game will also be available for $39.99 and include 5 gougi decks with 12 characters. Two DLC color types will be available after launch, and a single player option will also be available in the game. For more information on the upcoming release, including the mostly finished roster, check out below (via ResetEra):

-Standard version is $59.99 (includes 15 Gougi decks w/ 12 characters + Hokuto variation)

-Light version is $39.99 (includes 5 Gougi decks w/ 12 characters)

-Digital only (if successful, a physical release is possible)

-Steam version a possibility (if title is successful)

-Japanese VA (no English)

-DLC colors (Type-A and Type-Gold)

-Legacy controllers will not be supported at launch

-There will be a single player option but not in the form of a “story” mode

-Focused on bringing back original cast before new characters are created Roster (two yet to be announced)

-Allen Snider

-Blair Dame

-Darun Mister

-Doctrine Dark

-Garuda

-Jack (formerly known as Cracker Jack)

-Kairi

-Shadowgeist

-Shirase (Hokuto as a variation)

-Skullomania

Fighting Layer EX will launch sometime before June 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]