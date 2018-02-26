Watch the Introduction Trailer of 00 Qan[T] in Gundam Battle Operation NEXT

Bandai Namco has published a new trailer for Gundam Battle Operation NEXT which introduces the 00 Qan[T] Gundam in the game.

The GNT-0000 00 Qan[T] (pronounced Double-O Quanta) is the mobile suit piloted by the protagonist Setsuna F. Seiei in the Mobile Suit Gundam 00: A wakening of the Trailblazer movie. It is developed from its predecessors the GN-0000 00 Gundam and the GN-0000+GNR-010 00 Raiser. The 00 Qan[T]’s main weapon is GN Sword V which can be used in both melee and ranged warfare as it also has a Rifle Mode that lets it fire beam shots. It also wields a GN Shield which stores six GN Sword Bits which can be controlled remotely to individually attack enemies or together form a GN Field that blocks enemy fire. This is the ultimate mobile suit created by Celestial Being that is designed to enable a choice between decimating the invading ELS aliens or communicating with them, in which Setsuna picks the latter option.

Gundam Battle Operation NEXT is an ongoing free-to-play game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 that was launched on August 27, 2015, and has been receiving regular updates and additional mobile suits since then. However, this game is only available in Japan and Asia with Japanese and Traditional Chinese subtitles; there is no news of an English localization as of yet.

[Source: Bandai Namco]