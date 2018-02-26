Tony Hawk Talks Current Situation With Activision, Comments on Remasters

Despite the lukewarm response to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, fans are still hoping that more games in the series will release. While Activision may not be commenting on these demands publicly, Tony Hawk took to Twitter today to announce that while fans want a new game, he is no longer working with Activision.

To anyone asking me to 'remaster" old games, or complaining about THPS servers being down: Activision owns the THPS license but I am no longer working with them. If I had the skills / authority to reboot servers or code games for newer systems on my own, I would be happy to… — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 26, 2018

As Hawk said, Activision is the owner of the Tony Hawk Pro Skater license, and as such, Hawk himself has no real say in what happens to the games. With him no longer with the company, it’s safe to say that any game the company should make won’t have much to do with him, which will no doubt irk some fans. For more on the Pro Skater franchise, make sure to check out our review of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5:

Besides slightly resembling better and more entertaining Tony Hawk titles, the only other good thing about Pro Skater 5 is the character customization. While the create a character option is annoying hidden deep in the character menu, it does allow for players to earn and unlock different heads, bodies, and boards. I experimented with these for a while, making a monkey with a policeman’s body, or an alien with a female human’s body, or just some cool hipster with a cool, hipster skateboard. There are tons of possibilities, as long as you unlock content by playing the game, and they do actually add a fun component to the title. However, despite the fun character customizations, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 suffers from a number of issues, including laggy multiplayer, dipping frame-rates, and off-putting physics. Sorry, Tony, but nostalgia can’t save you this time.

