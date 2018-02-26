Kingdom Come: Deliverance Giveaway – Enter For a Chance to Win One of Five Codes

Sometimes history makes the best playground, even without dragons and magic. It’s time to grab your sword, make sure it’s sharp, and get ready to head back in time. We have a great chance for five (5) of you to win a copy of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, so long as you are using a North American PlayStation Network account!

How to Enter

It’s simple. Just leave us a comment below on why you should be picked, that’s it! To increase your chances of winning, you can also visit our Facebook and Twitter pages, follow the rules at each location, and enter. This giveaway will be running from today through Wednesday, with winners being announced and codes distributed on Thursday, March 1st. Codes will be sent out either through Facebook, Twitter, or email, depending where you won. Please make sure your Disqus email is up to date and accurate to ensure delivery of the code.

Remember that codes for this giveaway are only redeemable on NA PSN accounts.

For those wanting to find out about Kingdom Come: Deliverance before they enter, please check out our full review here. Chandler Wood found himself very enamored with the realism of the game, which can both be a good and bad thing.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an incredibly deep and intricate game that looks beautiful, but it has a fair amount of stumbling points in its quest for realism. For every situation where I felt that Kingdom Come was wasting my time, I always wanted to come back to see how I could subvert and overcome the systems for just another small victory.

Good luck to everyone who decides to enter our Kingdom Come Deliverance giveaway!