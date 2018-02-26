Learn How Journey Sand Rendering Works

One of the things that made Journey so special was its stunning visual look. In particular, the game’s sand wowed players. To better understand the techniques thatgamecompany used, check out this GDC 2013 speech. In the talk, John Edwards, who was the game’s lead programmer, talks about all of the work that went into making sure the game’s portrayal of sand managed to wow players.

Check out the Journey sand rendering GDC talk below:

For more on the critically acclaimed title, check out our Journey review. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say about the PlayStation 4 port of the game:

These are the stories that no one else will have and that will change every time you play due to Journey’s very unique multiplayer. I hear people talk about getting to the incredibly powerful end of Journey, and the short experience that it offers, but there is vast replayability in the cycle, as the new traveler becomes the guide, in both knowledge and aesthetic. Your journey is exactly as long as you make it, and starting again is encouraged. Journey is minimalist to allow you to fill in those gaps with your own emotion and experience — to apply your personal situation and make the story your own. It’s a simple beauty, but one that shines brightly and now has the opportunity to be played by millions more thanks to its stunning upgrade to PS4, with beautiful lighting and environments that impress. Whether you’ve played Journey before, or never had the opportunity, do yourself a favor and make your way to the top of the mountain on PS4. You may find more on the way to the peak than you expected at the outset.

Journey is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.