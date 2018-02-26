Latest PSN Promotion Offers Players Money for Buying Games

With so many games already out in 2018 and more to come at the beginning of March, PlayStation has announced a brand new promotion today. Starting today and running through March 6, players who spend $100 will get a $15 credit that they can use on another title (via ResetEra). The $15 code will be mailed out via an email at some point in the future, and the code will have to be used before March 20, or it will expire.

There’s plenty of games available to choose from, so make sure to head over to the PlayStation Store and check out the wide variety. As one last reminder, the $15 code you receive will expire shortly after you receive it, so make sure you claim the code before then in order to take advantage of the deal when you choose to spend it.

If you can’t decide what game you’ll be spending your $15 on, Far Cry 5 is out at the end of March, and saving some bucks on it is always a good thing. For more on that title, make sure to check out our Far Cry 5 preview from PAX West. Here’s a snippet:

I did much better on my second attempt, as I took down the enemy aircraft in about a minute of action. The key was using my guns rather than the rockets my plane had. Once I figured that out, I was able to finish the final mission of the demo with ease. I saw a lot of variety in the 20-minutes of Far Cry 5 I played, and was really impressed overall. From a gameplay perspective, Far Cry 5 largely sticks to what has worked for the series in the past. Despite a sense of familiarity, it manages to avoid feeling redundant thanks to a drastic change in scenery. The rural USA setting not only changes how the action unfolds, but it also worked to create a more grounded experience for myself. Hope County felt like many places I’ve been to, and seeing it overran by psychopath cultists really struck a chord. I’m excited to see how everything unfolds when Far Cry 5 releases next year.

Far Cry 5 releases on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.