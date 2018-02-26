Milan Legends Coming to PES 2018 Next Week

Early last year, Konami announced that they have partnered with Inter Milan to bring some of the most iconic players from their team into the game. Now, Konami has released a brand new trailer showing off some of the players, as well as revealing that they will be coming to the game throughout next week. Check out the trailer below to see legends from both Inter Milan and AC Milan in action.

For even more on Konami’s football game, check out our Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 review. Here’s what Tyler Treese had to say about the latest yearly installment:

My favorite PES mode, Master League, also received some tweaks in this year’s installment, as the presentation is slightly sharper, and there are more cutscenes before and after major events. I’m of the opinion that Pro Evolution Soccer features the best franchise offering of any sports game, so seeing this mode get slightly better (even if it’s not a complete overhaul) is definitely a positive in my book. You definitely can’t go wrong buying Pro Evolution Soccer 2018, as it plays as good as ever, but those who bought last year’s game might want to wait until next year’s installment if they’re waiting for that next evolution. That’s not to say that there aren’t improvements, as the subtle tweaks and additions do add up to a better game, but these are more quality of life fixes rather than changes that’ll sweep the player off their feet. Ultimately, PES 2018 is yet another great football game from Konami, but that might not be enough when they’re trailing a behemoth.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.