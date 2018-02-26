PSA: You Still Have Time to Take Advantage of Great PS4 Deals

This week’s PlayStation Store Sales are coming to an end tomorrow, but it’s not too late to take advantage of several PS4 deals on the North American PlayStation Store. You’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 & Vita, many great PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. It’s always an exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on February 27 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses if applicable).

All Deals PlayStation 4 100ft Robot Golf – $4.99

Apollo 11 VR – $5.99

Archangel – $8.99

Arizona Sunshine – $19.99

Battlefield 1 Premium – $14.99 Revolution – $19.79 Infantry Bundle – $14.99 Ultimate Bundle – $19.99 + Titanfall 2 bundle – $19.99

Battlefield 4 Premium – $14.99

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle – $49.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $14.99

Batman VR – $11.99

Bloody Zombies – $7.49

Carnival Games VR – $5.99 Alley Adventure – $5.99

CastleStorm VR – $7.49

Catlateral Damage – $2.99

Chess Ultra – $7.79

Crystal Rift – $3.89

Darknet – $4.49

DEXED – $2.49

Dick Wilde – $7.49

Dino Frontier – $22.49

DiRT Rally PSVR – $17.49 PSVR Upgrade – $6.49

Discovery – $8.99

Don’t Knock Twice – $9.99

DOOM VFR – $20.99

Dragon Age: Inquisition GOTY – $9.99

Driveclub VR – $5.99

EA Family Bundle – $9.99

EA Sports NHL 18 – $19.79 Young Stars – $26.39 Young Stars Deluxe – $32.99

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – $4.99

Eagle Flight – $11.99

End Space – $5.99

Expand – $2.99

Far Cry 4 – $11.99 Gold – $17.99 Season Pass – $8.99 Valley of the Yetis – $4.49

Far Cry Primal – $14.99 Apex – $16.49 Wenja Pack – $2.09

Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal – $20.99

Farpoint – $29.99

FIFA 18 – $19.79 Icon – $49.99 Legacy – $19.79 Ronaldo – $31.99

Ghosts in the Toybox: Chapter 1 – $8.99

Gunjack – $2.49

Headmaster – $9.99

Here They Lie – $5.99

HeroCade – $8.99

Hustle Kings VR – $5.99

I Expect You to Die – $7.49

Infinite Minigolf – $8.99

Justice League VR – $4.99

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes – $7.49

League of War – $14.99

Light Tracer – $8.99

Loading Human – $11.99

Madden NFL 18 – $17.99 Ultimate Team – $3.99

Mass Effect Andromeda – $9.89 Deluxe Recruit – $13.19

Megaton Rainfall – $11.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $4.99

Moonshot Galaxy – $4.99

Mortal Blitz – $9.99

Moto Racer 4 – $9.99 Deluxe – $17.99

NBA 2KVR – $4.49

NBA Live 18 – $4.49

Need for Speed – $5.99

Need for Speed Deluxe Edition – $9.99

Need for Speed Payback – $23.99 Deluxe – $47.99

Need for Speed Rivals – $4.99

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle – $39.99

Nebulous – $2.99

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul – $19.99

Peggle 2 – $3.74

Perfect – $4.99

Pinball FX2 VR – $7.49 Season 1 – $12.49 Walking Dead – $2.99

Pixeljunk VR Dead Hungry – $4.99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare – $4.99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $4.99

PlayStation VR Worlds – $5.99

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin – $9.99

Radial-G: Racing Revolved – $14.99

Resident Evil 7 biohazard – $23.99 Gold – $39.99 Season Pass – $20.99

Rez Infinite – $14.99

RIGS – $14.99

Rollercoaster Dreams – $3.99

Rollercoaster Legends – $4.49

Shooty Fruity – $15.99

Smashbox Arena – $5.99

Snow Fortress – $11.24

Sparc – $14.99

Special Delivery – $4.99

Starship Disco – $2.49

Star Trek Bridge Crew – $24.99

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $5.99

Star Wars Battlefront II – $23.99 Elite Trooper – $31.99

The Sims 4 – $24.99 Bundle – $24.99 City Living – $19.99 Part Edition Upgrade – $4.99 Dine Out – $11.99 Vampires – $11.99 Vintage Glamour Stuff – $5.99

Statik – $9.99

Stifled – $11.99

Stunt Kite Masters VR – $4.99

Superhot VR – $18.74

Super Stardust Ultra VR – $5.99

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality – $9.99

The Assembly – $14.99

The Bellows – $2.99

The Brookhaven Experiment – $9.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $41.99

The Invisible Hours – $14.99

The Lost Bear – $9.74

The Rabbit Hole – $3.74

Theseus – $9.99

The Solus Project – $9.99

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition – $9.99

Thumper – $5.99

Time Machine VR – $14.99

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – $17.99

Trackmania Turbo – $11.99

Tumble VR – $2.99

Ultrawings – $18.74

Unearthing Mars – $7.49

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood – $5.99

Unravel -$4.99

VEV – $2.49

Virry VR – $4.99

VR Karts – $17.99

VR Ping Pong – $4.49

Werewolves Within – $8.99

Windlands – $7.49

Xenon Valkyrie+ – $8.99 PlayStation 3 Alice: Madness Returns – $4.99

Battlefield 3 – $4.99

Battlefield 4 Premium – $14.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition – $17.49

Dead Space Ultimate Edition – $6.24

Dead Space 2 Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Demon’s Souls – $9.99

Dragon Age: Origins – $4.99

Dragon Age II – $4.99

Far Cry 2 – $5.99

– $5.99 Far Cry 3 – $5.99 Deluxe Bundle – $2.99

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon – $4.49

Far Cry Classic – $2.99

Far Cry 4 – $8.99 Gold – $14.99 Season Pass – $8.99 Hurk – $2.24

Fight Night Champion – $4.99

Mass Effect Trilogy – $9.89

Mirror’s Edge – $3.74

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition / NFL Blitz – $4.99

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit – $4.99

Need for Speed Most Wanted – $4.99

Need for Speed Rivals – $4.99 PlayStation Vita Xenon Valkyrie+ – $8.99 PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for February.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.