Read the Battlefield 1 Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Battlefield 1 update 1.20 is now available to download. The latest patch fixes several bugs including a nasty issue where “players were experiencing a momentary dip in performance whenever earning points in a match.” There was also two issues with various models of the Hellriegel 1915 that have been rectified.

Check out the complete Battlefield 1 update 1.20 patch notes below:

After the release of Battlefield 1 Apocalypse, some players started experiencing a momentary dip in performance when making progress toward the various awards in the game. The latest addition of new assignments and rewards was the straw that broke the camel’s back, causing strain on the system and exposing the problem. We’ve reduced the demand on the rewards system by making changes to the new Service Assignments. You will no longer need to complete 5 of the Staying Focused Assignments to begin working towards Assignments in the Climbing The Ranks category. To keep the same level of difficulty, the Service Assignments that unlock Afflictions have been moved underneath some of the Climbing The Ranks Assignments, serving as a soft gate before gaining access to the Afflictions. Please note, any progress made on the Affliction Assignments will not be lost, and you will still have any Afflictions you have already unlocked. FIXED Fixed an issue where players were experiencing a momentary dip in performance whenever earning points in a match.

Fixed an issue where the Hellriegel 1915 Factory was missing sights.

Fixed an issue where the Hellriegel 1915 Defensive was missing the optical sight

Battlefield 1 update 1.20 is available now.

[Source: Electronic Arts]