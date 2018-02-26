Square Enix Announces NieR: Automata Piano Collections Album

NieR: Automata wasn’t only one of the best games of 2017, but it also featured one of the best soundtracks for a game in some time. Today, Square Enix has announced that the game will be receiving a Piano Collection soundtrack, in which the game’s music will be converted into piano arrangements for fans to enjoy. The Piano Collection will be released on April 25 in Japan, with a North American release still unannounced.

The NieR: Automata collection will be the second one for the NieR series, with NieR: Gestalt and NieR Replicant having a release back in March 2012. According to Square Enix, the game will feature a variety of piano arrangements taken from the soundtrack, which was composed by Keiichi Okabe.

In case you somehow missed out on NieR: Automata, make sure to check out our review of the title:

Nier: Automata is a delectable buffet of remarkable experiences that seamlessly and beautifully mesh together. In spite its plethora of elements, the game doesn’t suffer from the sometimes inevitable pitfalls of trying to do too much. This new entry into the series improves on what made the original so great while remedying some of its predecessor’s most glaring weaknesses. PlatinumGames has done an excellent job at taking Yoko Taro’s deep and interesting world and giving it an amazing gameplay experience that fits it perfectly. Fans of the original as well as newcomers to the series will undoubtedly appreciate what Nier: Automata has to offer.

NieR: Automata is available now.

[Source: Siliconera]