Activision Says ‘Remastered Versions of Titles’ Are Coming in 2018

Activision just released their annual investor report, and one section of their upcoming releases stood out. The company says that “releases of remastered versions of titles from our library of IP” will be released in 2018. This is particularly interesting as it says titles (plural), which would indicate that there are several remastered games on the way.

Here’s the relevant portion of Activision’s annual investor report (bolded emphasis is ours):

We expect to release World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and our latest Call of Duty game in the second half of 2018. In addition, we expect to deliver ongoing content for our various franchises, including expansion packs for Hearthstone and Destiny 2 , in-game events for Overwatch , and map packs for Call of Duty: WWII , as well as releases of remastered versions of titles from our library of IP. We also expect to release at least two new mobile titles during 2018, including a social casino game from King.

That could mean a ton of things considering how huge Activision’s library of properties is. It could mean anything from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 getting a remastered release or a Spyro the Dragon trilogy similar to what Crash Bandicoot received last year. Only time will tell what Activision has in their sleeves for gamers.

There are rumors going around that Spyro might make a comeback, though:

The [rumored] Spyro remaster will be announced for PlayStation 4 sometime in March 2018, with a tentative release date of Q3 2018 planned. One source with Kotaku UK told the site that the game would launch in September, which would coincide with the franchises 20th anniversary. The game will also be a one-year timed exclusive for PlayStation 4, before being ported out to other systems in 2019. While all of this is still up in the air, the thought of replaying some of the PlayStation’s oldest and most classic games is surely exciting to fans. We’ll make sure to update you should any more information present itself.

We’ll have more on the upcoming Activision remakes as the story develops.