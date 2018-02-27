Complete Lineup for Anime Ascension 2018 Revealed, Dragon Ball FighterZ Joins Ranks

The fighting tournament Anime Ascension is almost upon here, and with that in mind, the folks behind the show have announced that when the tournament kicks off on March 31, the recently released Dragon Ball FighterZ will be joining the ranks of the main stage games, allowing players to compete in the title for one of the many prizes available.

FighterZ joins the ranks of Guilty Xrd REV2, BlazBlue Central Fiction, and Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st]. Aksys Games has also pledged to add an extra $6,000 in pot bonuses to those three respective titles. The side games, or those that won’t be hosted on the main stage, also include a wide-ranging selection of titles, including:

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Melty Blood Actress Again

Arcana Hearts LoveMax SIX STARS!!!!!!

Guilty Gear XX Accent Plus R

Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax

Aksys has also announced that BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will be available to play at the show, so if you’re already going to enjoy some fighting, make sure to check it out. For more on the upcoming Arc System Works title, check out below:

Arc System Works recently announced that half of the game’s roster will be comprised of DLC characters. Here’s more on the upcoming downloadable content: Understandably, that DLC announcement caused some concern and outrage from the fighting game community. However, producer Toshimichi Mori explained the deveoper’s reasoning to Dengeki PlayStation and said that all of the content wouldn’t far exceed the price of what a full game typically costs. He said this is due to the game releasing at a lower price point of 5,800 yen (no North American price has been confirmed yet). That way, more players can play the game and purchase DLC if they want more. Here are all the ways the BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle DLC will sell the characters: All-in-One Pack (access to all 20 DLC characters)

Blake Belladonna

Character Pack #1 (three characters)

Character Pack #2 (three characters)

Character Pack #3 (three characters)

Character Pack #4 (three characters)

Character Pack #5 (three characters)

Character Pack #6 (three characters)

Unannounced DLC character

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 5 in North America.