Bravo Team Trophies Include a Platinum, View Full List

February 27, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

bravo team trophies

Supermassive Games’ next PlayStation VR exclusive is set to launch on March 6, 2018. Called Bravo Team, its a tactical shooter that will put players in the shoes of an elite squad member. We now have a look at the game’s trophies, and it includes a Platinum for players to aim for.

Check out the full list of Bravo Team trophies below:

Platinum

  • Collector
    Get all trophies

Gold

  • Change of Heart
    Don’t kill Toma (excludes Score Attack)
  • Silent Assassin
    Stealth kill 5 enemies as a team
  • Resilient
    Complete the game without dying
  • Turing Test
    Complete a chapter with the AI Partner
  • Human Touch
    Complete a chapter with an online partner
  • Quick Shooter
    Kill 3 enemies in 2 seconds
  • Bravo!
    Complete Palace

Silver

  • Low Profile
    Complete Rooftops
  • Milk Run
    Complete Prologue
  • The Storm
    Complete Police Station
  • Reaching Safety
    Complete Plaza
  • The Snap
    Complete Alleys
  • Medic!
    Revive your partner
  • Carrying the Team
    Revive your partner 5 times
  • Left Behind
    Complete Bridge
  • Head Strong
    Kill a sniper with the pistol

Bronze

  • Going Rogue
    Pursue Toma (excludes Score Attack)
  • Following Orders
    Leave without pursuing Toma (excludes Score Attack)
  • Happy Camper
    Stay at the same marker for more than a minute
  • Long Distance Relationship
    Kill 10 enemies with the sniper rifle
  • A Kind of Justice
    Kill Toma (excludes Score Attack)

For more on Bravo Team, check out our E3 2017 Bravo Team preview. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say:

My short run through the available level used the Aim controller, so it’s unclear how Bravo Team will implement the DualShock 4. If anything, it seems like it will be similar to Farpoint, where using the Aim is the far superior gameplay experience. Having the feeling of holding the gun directly in your hand is just what the Aim was designed for, and I reviewed it highly for that very aspect. Bravo Team will also support the Move controllers, given that no analog sticks are required for movement. Being a game that supports all three control methods for PSVR makes it massively accessible for everyone (as long as you have a headset anyway), and giving a lot of choice for how you want to play, though final release will show which of these methods is the preferred one. So far, being showcased with the Aim, that seems to be the primary input method.

Bravo Team releases March 6, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation VR.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

