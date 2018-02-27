Bravo Team Trophies Include a Platinum, View Full List

Supermassive Games’ next PlayStation VR exclusive is set to launch on March 6, 2018. Called Bravo Team, its a tactical shooter that will put players in the shoes of an elite squad member. We now have a look at the game’s trophies, and it includes a Platinum for players to aim for.

Check out the full list of Bravo Team trophies below:

Platinum Collector

Get all trophies Gold Change of Heart

Don’t kill Toma (excludes Score Attack)

Stealth kill 5 enemies as a team

Complete the game without dying

Complete a chapter with the AI Partner

Complete a chapter with an online partner

Kill 3 enemies in 2 seconds

Complete Palace Silver Low Profile

Complete Rooftops

Complete Prologue

Complete Police Station

Complete Plaza

Complete Alleys

Revive your partner

Revive your partner 5 times

Complete Bridge

Kill a sniper with the pistol Bronze Going Rogue

Pursue Toma (excludes Score Attack)

Leave without pursuing Toma (excludes Score Attack)

Stay at the same marker for more than a minute

Kill 10 enemies with the sniper rifle

Kill Toma (excludes Score Attack)

For more on Bravo Team, check out our E3 2017 Bravo Team preview. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say:

My short run through the available level used the Aim controller, so it’s unclear how Bravo Team will implement the DualShock 4. If anything, it seems like it will be similar to Farpoint, where using the Aim is the far superior gameplay experience. Having the feeling of holding the gun directly in your hand is just what the Aim was designed for, and I reviewed it highly for that very aspect. Bravo Team will also support the Move controllers, given that no analog sticks are required for movement. Being a game that supports all three control methods for PSVR makes it massively accessible for everyone (as long as you have a headset anyway), and giving a lot of choice for how you want to play, though final release will show which of these methods is the preferred one. So far, being showcased with the Aim, that seems to be the primary input method.

Bravo Team releases March 6, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation VR.

[Source: PSN Profiles]