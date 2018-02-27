Bravo Team Trophies Include a Platinum, View Full List
Supermassive Games’ next PlayStation VR exclusive is set to launch on March 6, 2018. Called Bravo Team, its a tactical shooter that will put players in the shoes of an elite squad member. We now have a look at the game’s trophies, and it includes a Platinum for players to aim for.
Check out the full list of Bravo Team trophies below:
Platinum
- Collector
Get all trophies
Gold
- Change of Heart
Don’t kill Toma (excludes Score Attack)
- Silent Assassin
Stealth kill 5 enemies as a team
- Resilient
Complete the game without dying
- Turing Test
Complete a chapter with the AI Partner
- Human Touch
Complete a chapter with an online partner
- Quick Shooter
Kill 3 enemies in 2 seconds
- Bravo!
Complete Palace
Silver
- Low Profile
Complete Rooftops
- Milk Run
Complete Prologue
- The Storm
Complete Police Station
- Reaching Safety
Complete Plaza
- The Snap
Complete Alleys
- Medic!
Revive your partner
- Carrying the Team
Revive your partner 5 times
- Left Behind
Complete Bridge
- Head Strong
Kill a sniper with the pistol
Bronze
- Going Rogue
Pursue Toma (excludes Score Attack)
- Following Orders
Leave without pursuing Toma (excludes Score Attack)
- Happy Camper
Stay at the same marker for more than a minute
- Long Distance Relationship
Kill 10 enemies with the sniper rifle
- A Kind of Justice
Kill Toma (excludes Score Attack)
For more on Bravo Team, check out our E3 2017 Bravo Team preview. Here’s a snippet of what Chandler Wood had to say:
My short run through the available level used the Aim controller, so it’s unclear how Bravo Team will implement the DualShock 4. If anything, it seems like it will be similar to Farpoint, where using the Aim is the far superior gameplay experience. Having the feeling of holding the gun directly in your hand is just what the Aim was designed for, and I reviewed it highly for that very aspect. Bravo Team will also support the Move controllers, given that no analog sticks are required for movement. Being a game that supports all three control methods for PSVR makes it massively accessible for everyone (as long as you have a headset anyway), and giving a lot of choice for how you want to play, though final release will show which of these methods is the preferred one. So far, being showcased with the Aim, that seems to be the primary input method.
Bravo Team releases March 6, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation VR.
