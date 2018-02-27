Take on Humanity in Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR, Releasing in April

Fans of the Planet of the Apes franchise are in for a treat today, as a brand new virtual reality game, Crisis on the Planet of the Apes VR, has been announced. The game will cost $14.99 and release on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive on April 3. You can check out a trailer for the game below.

The game is set in-between Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Dawn of the Planet of Apes films, and puts players in the shoes (paws?) of an intelligent ape. It’s been five years since the outbreak of Simian flu, and most of humanity has fallen due to the sickness. Players will take control of an ape who has been taken prisoner, and must climb, jump, and shoot their way to freedom as you aim to return home to your fellow apes.

For more on the upcoming VR title, make sure to check out a more detailed description for the game below:

Five years since its outbreak, the Simian Flu has wiped out half of humanity and left other primates…evolved. Now at the crossroads of two species’ destinies, you are an ape with advanced intelligence, captured and held prisoner in a heavily guarded scientific facility as mankind desperately searches for a cure. Your mission: Climb, jump and shoot through the chaos of a violent new world to escape with your fellow apes and return home to Caesar. From a primate’s perspective, the player becomes part of the storyline, captured and forced into deadly conflict with humans, fighting for their lives as they attempt to escape captivity. Players can expect to band together with other captive apes, confront human violence and channel primate instincts to survive.

