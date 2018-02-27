Destiny 2 Servers Down For Maintenance, Adding Update 1.1.3 and Nightfall Scoring

The Destiny 2 servers are down for scheduled maintenance today. The maintenance is set to start at 8 AM Pacific and conclude at 12 PM Pacific. Starting at 8 AM PST, players will no longer be able to log in to Destiny 2. At 9 AM Pacific, all online players will be returned to the title screen. Maintenance is scheduled to end at 10 AM PST. Bungie is taking the Destiny 2 servers down to add update 1.1.3. Upon logging back in, players may be prompted to download the update.

The patch notes will be available after the update goes live. This update will change the Nightfall Strike to a scoring based mode instead of the time limit based challenge that it has been since Destiny 2’s launch. It will also introduce the first version of Nightfall challenge cards, though additional revisions of this feature will be coming later. It also brings about the long-awaited ability to see fireteam members on the map, something players have been clamoring for.

Bungie recently revised their roadmap for the next few months, pushing some features out further and adding in Rumble to new Crucible weekly playlists coming at the end of March. Late last year, I wrote about how Destiny 2 suffers from reward impermanence by taking symbols of our victories and accomplishments and shuffling them away behind the game’s convoluted microtransaction system, leaving actual in-game accomplishments to feel meaningless in comparison. This update starts to change a lot of that by introducing emblem variants that can be unlocked through in-game accomplishments.

Are you be affected by Bungie taking the Destiny 2 servers down? If you’ve got nothing else to do, check out our Destiny 2 Leviathan Raid guide to see how best to handle Calus’ challenges. Not ready for the Raid? Our Destiny 2 endgame guide covers how to get yourself leveled up after the campaign is over, including how to trigger every heroic public event.

[Source: Bungie]