Dragon Ball FighterZ Update 1.04 Released, View Patch Notes

Dragon Ball FighterZ update 1.04 is now available to download. It has a bunch of new changes to Bandai Namco’s popular fighting game. Big changes include adding Party Match, expanding the replay channel function, and more.

Here are the (rather sparse) Dragon Ball FighterZ update 1.04 patch notes:

Added Party Match

Expanded Replay Channel function

Added Followed Player Channel

Added Search Channel

Updated replay data version

Replays saved from older versions can no longer be played

Improved Arcade Mode

Players can now choose where to go next at the Results screen after completing a course

Added “Return to Character Selection”

Added “Return to Course Selection” to the mid-battle Options menu

Added a final confirmation when choosing “Return to Character Selection”

Controller vibration function added to indicate when an opponent is found for Arena Matches, Ranked Matches, and Casual Matches

Improved game performance and stability

For even more on the 2D fighting game, check out our Dragon Ball FighterZ review. Here’s a snippet of what our reviewer had to say:

FighterZ also includes a simplistic Arcade Mode that sees you doing battle against increasingly difficult teams of AI. Your results effect the path you take on the mode’s grid, moving to higher or lower difficulty routes after each match. As fun as the mode is, my only issue concerns the consistency of the challenge. I would almost defeat an opponent in one instance to then be pummeled by them in the ensuing rematch and the same goes for the somewhat inconsistent difficulty spikes between rounds. Throughout all the game modes, you’ll be earning Zeni which can be used to purchase Z Capsule packs that include cosmetic items like additional lobby characters and title cards. If you’re looking for a fighter, there is simply nothing better on the market than Dragon Ball FighterZ in terms of what it offers as a 2D, high action brawler. If you don’t see yourself sinking a lot of time into the game, it still might be worth it down the line just to appreciate the level of detail and care that the developers at Arc System Works have so painstakingly put into this project. Regardless, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a worthy addition to the anime’s long-running line of fighter adaptations.

Dragon Ball FighterZ update 1.04 is available now.