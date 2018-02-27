The Elder Scrolls Online Dragon Bones DLC is Out Now Alongside a Free Update

The wait is over, and fans of The Elder Scrolls Online can finally jump into the game and get their hands on the Dragon Bones DLC. The downloadable content promises to bring players two new dungeons, new items and monster sets, achievements, and much more for players to find. A brand new trailer showing off some of the DLC can be found below.

According to Zenimax, Scalecaller Peak, and Fang Lair – the names of the two new dungeons – will be available in both normal and veteran modes, with an extra veteran Hard Mode available for each final boss. The dungeons will be filled with new and old enemies and will even give players a brand new Renegade Dragon Priest mask simply for entering one of the dungeons. The Dragon Bones DLC Game Pack will be free for those who are ESO Plus members, and available for purchase from the Crown Store for non-members.

Alongside the DLC, The Elder Scrolls Online will also see Update 17 go live today. Update 17 is a free addition to the game that includes a ton of new features and upgrades that Zenimax promises will make the game even better than ever. For more on what Update 17 will include, make sure to check out below, and let us know if you’ll be picking up the Dragon Bones DLC when it drops next month:

The Outfit System : allows players to customize the look of their equipment, regardless of equipped gear

: allows players to customize the look of their equipment, regardless of equipped gear Two New Battlegrounds : the Orc Stronghold of Mor Khazgur and the Dwarven ruins of Deeping Drome bring 2 new arenas for 4v4v4 multiplayer mayhem (Battlegrounds PvP requires ESO: Morrowind)

: the Orc Stronghold of Mor Khazgur and the Dwarven ruins of Deeping Drome bring 2 new arenas for 4v4v4 multiplayer mayhem (Battlegrounds PvP requires ESO: Morrowind) Home Storage System : this highly anticipated feature provides players the opportunity to lock items away safely in their homes via the Homestead housing system

: this highly anticipated feature provides players the opportunity to lock items away safely in their homes via the Homestead housing system Additional Gameplay Features: new quality of life additions will help new and experienced players get the most out of ESO, including the new Level Up and Skills Advisors, guiding players to the best upgrades when they level up; and improvements to combat, making it easier to identify and activate ability synergies.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now.