Archeological Sci-Fi Game Heaven’s Vault Releasing Later This Year

Developers Inkle have revealed today that their archeological sci-fi adventure game Heaven’s Vault will be releasing later this year on PlayStation 4, PC, and Mac. The game puts players in the shoes of an archaeologist who, along with her robot sidekick, must investigate an ancient network of scattered moons. You can check out a trailer for the game below.

When players jump into the game, they’ll be able to discover lost sites, freely explore ancient ruins, and have to translate inscriptions in order to unlock the secrets of the past. For more on the upcoming title, make sure to check out a brief description of the game below:

Join archaeologist Aliya Elasra and her robot sidekick Six to investigate the Nebula, an ancient network of scattered moons. Discover lost sites, freely explore ancient ruins, and translate the inscriptions you find to unlock the secrets of the Nebula’s forgotten past. In this open world adventure you will decipher an entire hieroglyphic language to solve a massive interlocking puzzle with a unique narrative twist: the translations you choose feed back into story, changing Aliya’s ideas about what she’s uncovered. But be warned — you’ll never know for sure if your guesses are correct. This non-linear game allows you to approach the story in any order, with every choice you make and every path you follow (or don’t follow) feeding into what happens next. A diverse cast of characters — some kind, some cautious, and some out to con you — will react to everything you say and change their approach depending on how you treat them.

Heaven’s Vault will release later this year.