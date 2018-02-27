Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Listed by Retailers, Includes All DLC

It appears that a complete edition of Injustice 2 is on the way for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Two retailers (including Amazon) listed Injustice 2 Legendary Edition as a new version of NetherRealm’s fighting game that would include “10 additional characters,” and five premiere skins. The listing on Amazon was only digital, while Malaysian retailer Impulse listed a physical edition of the game that comes with a steelbook (pictured above). The release date appears to be soon, as a March 3, 2018 date was listed.

Here’s the official description of the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition from Amazon:

Power up and build the ultimate version of your favorite DC legends in Injustice 2 – winner of IGN’s best fighting game of 2017. Includes 10 additional characters including Darseid, Hellboy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles plus 5 premiere skins.

For more on the fighting game, make sure to check out our Injustice 2 review. Here’s what reviewer Paulmichael Contreras had to say:

Injustice 2 may have the best single-player campaign of any fighting game. NetherRealm has hit a solid groove with their fighting games. A few new blocking mechanics help to add a touch more balance to the game’s environmental damage options, and the loot system is second to none. Microtransactions are always a tricky issue with any game, but by sticking to cosmetic items, purchases using additional cash aren’t necessary in order to get full enjoyment out of the game. Fighting game and DC fans alike should add this game to their collection as soon as possible.

Injustice 2 is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

[Source: The Nerd Mag]