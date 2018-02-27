Watch the Japanese Commercial Video of Valkyria Chronicles 4

SEGA has published a commercial video for Valkyria Chronicles 4 in Japan. This commercial is going to be aired on Japanese television channels to promote this game further, but you can also watch it on the above YouTube video that has been uploaded officially by SEGA. This commercial shows brief snippets of Valkyria Chronicles 4‘s gameplay footage and event cutscenes, with the theme song Light Up My Life by Mai Kuraki playing in the background.

If you have a Japanese PSN account, don’t forget to check out the Valkyria Chronicles 4 demo which is already out at the Japanese PSN Store. This demo lets you play through the first two chapters of the game’s main storyline, and the save data can also be brought to the full game, which will also let you unlock an exclusive accessory to strengthen footsoldiers. Furthermore, this demo also has a limited extra mission focused on Grenadiers. This demo requires at least 5.33GB of free space in your PS4 HDD to download and install.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 will be released first in Japan for PlayStation 4 on March 21, with a Nintendo Switch version coming later. The Western release, which adds an Xbox One version, is still only slated for 2018.

[Source: SEGA]