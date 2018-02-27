The Next Horizon Zero Dawn-Themed Quest in Monster Hunter: World Begins Tomorrow

The next Horizon Zero Dawn-themed event quest for Monster Hunter: World begins tomorrow, and will allow players to unlock Aloy’s bow and armor from Horizon Zero Dawn. The new quests, called The Proving, will have players hunting down a giant Anjanath in pursuit of their brand new gear. Players will also have to reach Hunter Rank 11 or higher before they’re able to accept the quest. The upcoming quest will begin tomorrow and run through March 5.

Completing the quest will reward players with materials they can use to craft Aloy’s bow and armor, and equipping the armor will also change your appearance to look like Aloy, regardless of what your character’s gender might be. While players can look completely like Aloy, they won’t be able to fully mix and match the armor pieces with other armor sets. However, the Aloy set will come with skills that can be upgraded, including a Marathon Runner skill that fits Aloy’s image. Of course, the change in look will compliment your Palico very well.

For more on Monster Hunter, make sure to check out our Monster Hunter: World review:

This is the modernization that Monster Hunter definitely needed. Not only is it the most dynamic title in the series to date, it’s just a fantastic action role-playing game. Even if you’ve bounced off the series in the past, I highly recommend giving Monster Hunter: World a try. It’s where the series finally truly clicked for me, and that is very much by design. Capcom has updated their formula for a new generation, and it’s a real treat for all.

Monster Hunter: World is available now.