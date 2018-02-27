NieR: Automata Gets Symphonic Metal EP, Out Now

Fresh off the news that NieR: Automata would be getting its own Piano Collection soundtrack, Materia Collective has announced the release of a four-track metal EP themed around the music of Automata. Titled Glory to Metal (A Symphonic Metal Tribute to NieR: Automata), the EP will be arranged and performed by artist Ferdk, with key themes from Keiichi Okabe’s soundtrack being played in a symphonic rock style.

The EP (which is out now on iTunes, Spotify, and Bandcamp) includes fan-favorite “Grandma (Destruction)” alongside a collection of other tracks from the game, including:

01. Bipolar Nightmare

02. Alien Manifestation

03. Forest Kingdom

04. Grandma (Destruction)

The EP is out now, so if you’re a fan of NieR: Automata and metal, then you’ll want to check it out. In case you somehow missed out on NieR: Automata, make sure to check out our review of the title:

Nier: Automata is a delectable buffet of remarkable experiences that seamlessly and beautifully mesh together. In spite its plethora of elements, the game doesn’t suffer from the sometimes inevitable pitfalls of trying to do too much. This new entry into the series improves on what made the original so great while remedying some of its predecessor’s most glaring weaknesses. PlatinumGames has done an excellent job at taking Yoko Taro’s deep and interesting world and giving it an amazing gameplay experience that fits it perfectly. Fans of the original as well as newcomers to the series will undoubtedly appreciate what Nier: Automata has to offer.

NieR: Automata is available now.