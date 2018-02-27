PlayStation Store Global Update – February 27, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Devil May Cry HD Collection (29.99)

PSVR Games

Blasters of the Universe ($17.99)

Flipy’s Tesla! Let’s invent the future ($14.99)

Hex Tunnel ($4.99)

Moss ($29.99)

The Playroom VR TOY WARS (Free)

Restless Spirit ($9.99)

PS4 Demos

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life -Prologue – (Currently on hold)



PS4 Games

Abo Kashem ($29.99)

ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 3 ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 ($7.99)

Awesomenauts Assemble! Fully Loaded Collector’s Pack ($49.99)

Awesomenauts Assemble! Fully Loaded Pack ($24.99)

Crypt of the Serpent King ($2.99)

de Blob 2 ($29.99)

DOA5LR(Full Game) + Last Getaway Costume Set ($32.99)

Gravel ($49.99)

Gravel Special Edition ($69.99)

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 ($12.99/PS+ $10.39)

Hex Tunnel ($4.99)

Immortal Redneck ($19.99)

Jettomero (12.99/PS+ $11.69)

Jettomero Deluxe Bundle ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Jettomero Ultimate Bundle ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)

Konrad the Kitten ($14.99)

Little Adventure on the Prairie ($1.99)

Mulaka ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)

Past Cure ($29.99)

Rad Rogers ($19.99)

RiftStar Raiders ($19.99)

SHINY – A Robotic Adventure ($14.99)

Suicide Guy ($7.99)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET ($59.99)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

Timothy VS The Aliens ($19.99/PS+ $16.99)

XCOM 2 Collection ($99.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Armored Warfare DLC ($2.99 and up to $139.99)

The Escapists 2 – Big Top Breakout ($3.99)

Everybody’s Golf: Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Chocobo Cart ($4.99)

Gravel Season Pass ($24.99)

Knoghts of Valour: Zhang Fei’s Growing Pack ($14.99)

Little Nightmares The Residence DLC ($3.99)

Militant DLC ($0.99 each)

Pure Hold’em Jackpot Bundle ($6.99)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Season Pass ($24.99)

PS Vita Games

Energy Bundle (Energy Invasion, Energy Cycle, Energy Balance) ($6.99)

Little Adventure on the Prairie ($1.99)

