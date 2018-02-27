PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of February 27, 2018

This week on the North American PlayStation Store, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 and Vita, a few PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. There’s also a critics choice sale to browse through during this week’s PlayStation Store sales. Like always, it’s another exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on March 6 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable (although other prices are listed within the parentheses if applicable).

All Deals PlayStation 4 Armello Deluxe – $11.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $40.19 Deluxe – $46.89 Gold – $66.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99

Banner Saga Complete Pack + Survival Mode – $18.99

Battle Chasers: Nightwar – $17.99

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – $14.99 Revolution – $19.79 + Titanfall 2 – $19.99

BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $23.99

The Bridge – $2.39

Bully – $8.99

Call of Duty: WWII – $38.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $23.99

– $23.99 Crypt of the NecroDancer – $4.49

Darkest Dungeon – $9.99

Destiny 2 – $32.99 Deluxe – $59.99 Expansion Pass Bundle – $53.99

Dirt 4 – $23.99

Dying Light – $9.99 The Following – $14.99

ECHO – $14.25

The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind – $20.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $29.99

Enter the Gungeon – $7.49

F1 2017 – $23.99

The Flame in the Flood – $5.99

For Honor – $19.79 Deluxe – $25.19 Gold – $39.99

Grand Theft Auto III – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $17.49

Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99

Grand Theft Auto Vice City – $8.99

Gran Turismo Sport – $32.99 Deluxe – $47.99

Gravity Rush 2 – $17.99

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 – $15.99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $20.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – $32.49

ICEY – $8.99

The Inner World – $7.49

INSIDE – $7.99

The King of Fighters XIV – $29.99 Character pack – $9.99

L.A. Noire – $29.99

The Last of Us Remastered – $9.99

Limbo – $2.99 & INSIDE – $8.99

Linelight – $3.99

Manhunt – $8.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – $29.99 Character Pass – $20.99 Deluxe – $44.99 Costume Pass – $20.99

Max Payne – $8.99

The Metronomicon – $11.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY – $11.99 Season Pass – $14.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $37.49 Gold – $67.49 Silver – $52.49

Mortal Kombat XL – $9.99 XL Pack – $12.49 Klassic Pack 2 – $1.99 Kombat Pack – $4.99 Kombat Pack 2 – $9.99

Moto Racer 4 – $9.99

Nex Machina – $5.99

Nidhogg – $8.99

Nioh – The Complete Edition – $24.99

Okami HD – $13.99

Oxenfree – $4.99

Prey – $19.99

Pyre – $9.99

Resident Evil 7 biohazard – $23.99 Gold – $39.99 Season Pass – $20.99

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder – $8.99

Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle – $11.99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $29.99 Gold – $44.99

– $29.99 Sportsfriends – $5.24

Steep – Winter Games Edition – $29.99 Gold – $39.99

Street Fighter V – $29.99 Deluxe – $55.99

Sundered – $9.99

Tales from the Borderlands – $7.49

Tekken 7 – $29.99 Deluxe – $46.74

The Town of Light – $9.99

Three Fourths Home – $2.49

Titanfall 2 – $5.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $19.79 Deluxe – $25.19 Gold – $39.99

Tropico 5 – $

Tumblestone – $5.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $19.99

The Warriors – $8.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $19.79 Deluxe – $25.19 Gold – $39.99

What Remains of Edith Finch – $10.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $19.99 Blood and Wine – $9.99 Complete – $19.99 Expansion Pass – $12.49 Hearts of Stone – $4.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $19.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $15.99 PlayStation 3 BlazBlue: Central Fiction – $19.99

The Bridge – $2.39

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition – $8.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $19.99

Limbo – $2.99

Red Dead Redemption Game + Undead Nightmare – $15.99 Undead Nightmare – $5.99

Rocke of Ages 2: Complete Bundle – $11.99

Tales from the Borderlands – $7.49 PlayStation Vita Axiom Verge – $9.99

– $9.99 The Bridge – $2.39

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $4.49

Limbo – $2.99

Severed – $4.49

Three Fourths Home – $2.49

Yomawari: Night Alone – $7.99 + htoLNIQ – $11.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $15.99 PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for February. The EA publisher sale is also continuing from last week. You can find those deals here.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or are any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens if not hundreds of deals.