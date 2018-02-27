New PlayStation Vue Features Announced, Including Mobile Sign Up and More

PlayStation Vue users are in for a treat today, as Sony has announced a brand new set of feature updates for the service. The features will be coming soon, but are aimed at enhancing the mobile experience for the service. These updates don’t have any firm release dates, but Sony will continue to keep users updated for whenever they take into effect.

One of the new updates, the ability to sign up and start watching PlayStation Vue directly from your mobile phone, is one of the more popular feedback options that the company has heard. Now, users will be able to sign up and watch wherever you are, regardless of whether or not you’re home. Users will also be able to access regional sports networks like Fox Sports or NBC Sports even if they’re traveling to another city thanks to the new In-Home Regional Sports Network Access.

For a full breakdown of the updates coming, make sure to check out below:

Mobile Sign Up With this update, new users can sign up and start watching PlayStation Vue directly from PSVue.com on your mobile phone, tablet or PC, even if you are outside of your home. This gives you even greater flexibility, allowing you to sign up and watch wherever you are. In-Home Regional Sports Network Access You’ll now be able to access regional sports networks like Fox Sports or NBC Sports even if you are traveling to another city. That way, you can still watch your favorite home team, even if you are in a rival city! Out-of-Home Local Broadcast Station Access If you are traveling out of town with your PS Vue-supported device, you can watch the local broadcast channels that are available in the city you are in. It’s a great way to catch up on local news and weather when you’re on the road.

