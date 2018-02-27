Rumor: Mary Skelter 2 Could be Coming to PlayStation 4

Japanese game news blog Hokanko Alt has posted a photo of an allegedly leaked promotional boxart from the Japanese message board 5ch. If this is true, then Compile Heart is currently working on a sequel to Mary Skelter: Nightmares, to be aptly titled Kangokuto Mary Skelter 2 or Mary Skelter: Nightmares 2.

This game would tell the story of Tsuu (voiced by Rika Abe) and the Mermaid Princess (voiced by Aya Suzaki) who went to rescue the hero and heroine of the first game, Jack and Alice. However, as the four were on their way to the city, Alice suddenly went berserk (probably into her Blood Skelter Mode) and started slashing indiscriminately, attacking the other three and causing them to fall off a cliff. When the Mermaid Princess and Tsuu woke up afterward, they end up seeing that Jack had turned into a Nightmare as he was in his death throes.

According to this alleged leak boxart, Mary Skelter 2 will have a new gameplay system named Kagome Kagome in Japan, where the player will be able to force the enemy’s direction by using the power of the blood. Attacking enemies from their rear will deal massive damage.

This game is also said to include a remake of the first Mary Skelter: Nightmares where everything from map size to game balance is being reworked. It teases that the combined volume of both the first and second games would provide over 80 hours of gameplay.

Finally, pre-ordering Mary Skelter 2 will come with an illustration card that has a product code to download a dating adventure game of Mary Skelter. This leaked boxart also states that Mary Skelter: Nightmares 2 will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 28, 2018.

[Sources: Alternator]